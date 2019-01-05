KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Loudon Waste and Recycling in North Knoxville.

The flames are so big, people are seeing them from wherever they are in Knoxville.

People are seeing the flames from Pleasant Ridge...

...I-40...

Roy Trenta Swann

..Hancock Street (where the fire is)...

...East Quincy Avenue....

..downtown Knoxville...

..South Waterfront...

...South Knoxville....

...Sharp's Ridge...

..Knox Garden...

As firefighters battle intense winds and continued explosions, the immediate area surrounding the fire has not been officially evacuated. However, they are absolutely urging the public to evacuate the immediate area of Hancock Street in Knoxville if they can.

