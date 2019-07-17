Have you ever seen a state trooper cruiser and thought, wow, that is a good-looking car?

Well, the American Association of State Troopers is running a contest to find the best-looking cruiser in the country in 2019, so now you can voice your opinion on the matter.

The winning state's cruiser will be featured on the AAST's 2020 calendar.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Kentucky State Police both want your votes.

But you can only vote once from each of your devices, so you'll want to choose carefully.

Especially since Tennessee and Kentucky are currently neck-and-neck in the competition!

AAST posted two updates to Facebook on the standings on Tuesday.

In the first update, the rankings were:

1. Nebraska

2. Tennessee

3. Kentucky

4. North Carolina

5. Missouri

But just four hours later, those results had pretty drastically shifted:

1. Nebraska

2. Kentucky

3. Missouri

4. Tennessee

5. North Carolina

Here's a look at KSP's submission:

And this is THP's:

THP

Both THP and KSP really want your votes, and KSP seems to be pretty confident about their chances of winning the competition again.

But THP is hoping for the top spot, too.

So who will win? Well, that's up to voters like you. To cast your vote, simply click here and scroll to the bottom of the page and choose your state. Then hit submit.

Voting ends July 30 at 3 p.m. EST.