STARKVILLE, Miss — A white Kampgrounds of America worker in Mississippi has been fired after a now-viral video showed her pulling a gun on a black couple at a lake.

Jessica Richardson, who filmed the encounter and posted it on her Facebook page, wrote in her video's caption that she and her husband, a military veteran, went along with their dog to a lake at KOA in Starkville to have a picnic Sunday.

Minutes after arriving, Richardson said, a woman pulled up in a truck and started screaming at them.

"She then jumps out of her truck with a gun," Richardson wrote on Facebook. "And proceeded to point it at the 3 of us, simply because we didn't make reservations."

A KOA spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at the Starkville location. The woman who pulled the gun was an employee but has since been fired.

"Kampgrounds of America does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner on our properties or those owned and operated by our franchisees," the spokesperson said. "The employee involved in the incident has been relieved of her duties."

In the video, which had been viewed more than 7,000 times as of Wednesday morning, Richardson tells the woman that she and her husband did not know they needed to make a reservation to use the lake.

"We didn't know, lady. All you had to do was tell us," Richardson says in the video. "We would have left. You did not have to pull a gun."

The woman, who is seen holding the weapon in her hand before putting it in her pocket, tells Richardson and her husband to leave. The video ends as the couple, with their dog, walks away.

After leaving, Richardson's husband stopped by the campground's office and was told that they did not need to make a reservation for the lake.

The KOA spokesperson told NBC News that reservations are not required but guests have to register at the campground's office.