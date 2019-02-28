BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The superintendent of Williamson County Schools is apologizing for an "insensitive" homework task that was assigned to students.

The project was assigned to an eighth-grade class at Sunset Middle School in Brentwood.

Dr. Mike Looney tweeted a statement Thursday morning, saying that the assignment asked students to pretend their families owned slaves and to create a list of expectations for the slaves.

"Dear Sunset Middle School Families,

I have learned of an 8th grade social studies homework assignment that was insensitive and reflects poorly on our school community.

The assignment asked students to choose from a list of tasks to include pretending that the student's family owns slaves. Then the student could create a list of expectations for the family's slaves.

In short, the assignment was wholly inappropriate and doesn't reflect our district's commitment to treat all students with dignity and respect. The assignment has been pulled and no grades will be recorded.

Please accept my sincere apology for this gross error in judgment from WCS personnel. We have been providing professional training to our staff members on cultural awareness this year, but I admit that we have more work to do in this area. Please know, we are absolutely committed to ensuring all of our students feel welcome, wanted and worthwhile."

This comes after a high school in Nashville conducted a controversial exercise as part of a Black History Month lesson.