A Wisconsin man accused of encouraging a Tennessee teen to take video of her adoptive father raping her now faces new charges related to another instance where he reportedly transported her across state lines.

Records show Bryan D. Rogers, 31, has been charged with knowingly transporting an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years, in interstate commerce from Missouri to Wisconsin, with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Rogers has already been charged with production of child pornography and making a false statement in connection to the same case. The grand jury returned the indictment in February. He was initially charged with sexual exploitation of a child to produce a visual depiction.

He entered a not guilty plea to the charges in court in February, according to court records. Rogers was ordered to remain in custody until his trial, which was set for July 15.

According to the FBI, Rogers communicated online with the 14-year-old girl from Madisonville for weeks beginning in December.

She told him her adoptive father had been sexually abusing her for years, and begged him to help. Texts of their conversation show he told her to take video of the rape so they could prove it to the authorities. Once she sent it to him, he drove from Wisconsin to Tennessee to pick her up.

She disappeared in mid-January from her family's Monroe County farm and was missing for more than two weeks.

Rogers said that he was only trying to help her and had no criminal intent when he asked for the video. He also said the teen wrote a detailed letter outlining the abuse, and he helped her send it along with the video to the FBI.

Authorities and the grand jury did not accept that explanation.

According to the indictment, in another instance Rogers "knowingly and intentionally persuaded, induced, and coerced a minor, KV #1, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and such visual depiction was transported in interstate commerce from Tennessee to Wisconsin."

The new charge is for transporting her from Missouri to Wisconsin.

Rogers was also charged with making a false statement because he lied to agents when they came to his Madison home and asked if the girl was there.

According to the indictment, Rogers lied about traveling to Tennessee to get the teen.

They later returned and found her hiding in a closet in the basement.

