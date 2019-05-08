KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Knoxville woman faces trial starting Monday on charges she hit and killed a motorcyclist in 2017 on the Gay Street Bridge and then drove away.

Jurors were being picked Monday afternoon in Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green's courtroom.

Green estimated the trial will take three or four days.

Emily L. Williams is accused of hitting and killing Thomas E. Burch one September night in 2017 on the bridge.

Burch and his fiance had parked in the bike lane of the south end of the bridge when a motorist barreled into them, authorities allege. They'd stopped to take in the nighttime view, according to family members.

Williams was intoxicated at the time, prosecutors allege. She drove away and was later apprehended, police say.

Charges against Williams include vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and tampering with evidence.