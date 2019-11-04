GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A woman riding on a motorcycle died Thursday after the driver lost control and crashed along the Foothills Parkway.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers said it happened around 11 a.m. and was approximately six miles east of Chilhowee Lake.

Janice Cadotte, 56 of Greenville, South Carolina died from her injuries related to the crash.

Rodney Bowers, 70, was driving the motorcycle at the time, rangers said. He was transported by AMR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Park Rangers, Blount County Sheriff Department Officers, and American Medical Response (AMR) emergency medical services responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.