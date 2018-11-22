MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County officials confirm to NBC Charlotte that a woman was hit by a deer at the Turkey Trot 5K on S Academy Street Thanksgiving morning.
According to Iredell Firewire, the woman was handing out water when a deer tried to jump over the woman and kicked her in the head.
A witness from the scene told officials the kick was so powerful the woman spun around and went head first into the road.
According to Spectrum, the victim suffered from a laceration to the head.
