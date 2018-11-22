MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County officials confirm to NBC Charlotte that a woman was hit by a deer at the Turkey Trot 5K on S Academy Street Thanksgiving morning.

According to Iredell Firewire, the woman was handing out water when a deer tried to jump over the woman and kicked her in the head.

A witness from the scene told officials the kick was so powerful the woman spun around and went head first into the road.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

According to Spectrum, the victim suffered from a laceration to the head.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC