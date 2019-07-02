CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV)-- Police in Cheatham County have confirmed a woman was killed after extensive flooding overnight.

The victim was reportedly walking across a bridge on Pond Creek Road when she was swept away by the flood waters.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office was involved in many rescues after drivers crossed flooded roads.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews had to rescue a man who was trapped on the hood of his car. He reportedly tried driving through high water near Green Valley Drive.

Authorities are advising all residents, especially in the Pond Creek area, to turn around and don't drown.

Approximately 400 NES customers are currently without power in the area. NES crews are unable to make repairs because of the flooding. The utility service issued this statement: "We will periodically check to assess the situation and restore power as soon as we are able to reach the area."