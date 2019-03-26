KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after being rescued from mud, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Both the sheriff's office and Rural/Metro responded to the rescue call on Graves Road in East Knox County around 6:30 a.m.

A lieutenant on scene said the woman was walking her dog and got stuck in the mud. She was then taken to UT Medical Center because of the cold temperatures, KCSO said.

