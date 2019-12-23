ERWIN, Tenn — An Erwin woman who was struck by another driver while she was scraping the ice from her windshield has died from her injuries.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, 24-year-old Laurel Banner was parked on the side of the road at the 1000 block of E Watauga Avenue on Friday while she was scraping ice from her windshield. Authorities say 37-year-old Joe Greer of Gate City was travelling eastbound when he hit Banner's car and then struck Banner.

Banner died in the hospital the next day.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.