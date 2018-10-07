A woman has an incredible survival story after she survived being submerged in her car in a Mesa canal Monday.

In the middle of an intense, record storm, a woman ended up in the canal near Alma School Road near the Loop-202.

The woman, 70, called 911 Monday afternoon when her phone suddenly died.

Firefighters found her vehicle underwater in the canal, forced the door open, then poked around the cabin with their feet. The woman in the submerged vehicle grabbed on to one of the firefighters, who pulled her out.

VIDEO: Crews rescue woman stuck in canal who survived on pocket of air

Mesa Fire and Medical Department tweeted she has minor injuries.

First responders believe she survived by breathing a pocket of air in the roof of the vehicle.

It is unclear how her vehicle became submerged, or how long she was trapped in the canal.

