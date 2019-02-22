FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman is warning others after she said her dog suffocated on a bag of chips.

Jillian Burkley said in a Facebook post that she found her dog, West, unresponsive Wednesday after getting home from work.

"We did everything to save you, mad rush to the ER, daddy did CPR on the drive there and vets worked on you, they did their best," Burkley wrote in the Facebook post. "No heartbeat, you were gone. Your nose and a bag of chips...this is unbelievable."

Burkley took West to the Fort Collins Veterinary Emergency and Rehabilitation Hospital, which confirmed they treated him after he was found unresponsive.

Preventive Vet, a website that provides information, resources, tips and advice for pet owners, offers tips to avoid pet suffocation:

Empty snack, cereal and dry pet foods into resealable hard containers.

When you eat a snack, put it in a bowl.

Cut up chip and food bags before throwing them away.

Be extra diligent during high-risk events, such as the holidays, parties and barbecues.

Restrict pet access to the kitchen.

Don't feed pets the food you eat.

