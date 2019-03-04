KINGSPORT (WCYB)- The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Tuesday that a worker at McAlister's Deli on North Eastman Road in Kingsport has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, NBC affiliate WCYB reports.

Anyone who ate there between March 11-27 should contact the health department for more information. The agency will also be offering free hepatitis A vaccines at their main campus in Blountville and their Kingsport office on East Sullivan Street.

McAlister's Deli released an official statement later Tuesday regarding the hepatitis A diagnosis:

"At McAlister's Deli, the health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We take the situation at the McAlister's Deli at 2003 N. Eastman Road in Kingsport very seriously. The franchise owner of this location is fully cooperating with the health department to ensure a clean and safe environment. They have taken proactive and preventative measures including closing the restaurant for a thorough cleaning, discarding all open food and requiring vaccination of all employees before they are allowed to return to work."

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fatigue

Decreased appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Darkened urine

Pale stools

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

People can become ill 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus. Anyone experiencing any of those symptoms should seek medical attention.

Hepatitis A usually spreads by the fecal-oral route through ingestion of contaminated food or drinks, close person-to-person contact with an infected person, and recreational drug use, particularly intravenous drugs, the department said.

You can call the department at (423) 279-2777.