KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — As the people across the globe celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, breastfeeding mothers are expressing their need for the community's support.
The Tennessee Department of Health recognizes businesses that support breastfeeding families through the “Breastfeeding Welcomed Here” campaign. This campaign aims for businesses to demonstrate their support for breastfeeding, make a commitment through a pledge, display the Breastfeeding Welcomed Here window decal visibly.
By participating, businesses agree to provide a welcoming environment where breastfeeding mothers are able to sit anywhere and enjoy a friendly attitude from staff and customers, educate staff about Tennessee law regarding breastfeeding and how to handle complaints and concerns, and display a window graphic that will alert moms to public locations where they can breastfeed comfortably.
According to the health department, breastfeeding has many known health benefits including a reduced risk of obesity for the baby and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes for both mother and child.
Tennessee law protects a mother’s right to breastfeed her child in public. Women returning to work after maternity leave are also protected if they wish to express milk for their children. Tennessee law permits a mother to breastfeed in any location, public or private, where she is authorized to be.
Several businesses in Knox County have taken the pledge:
- AJCC Preschool
- Bread of Life
- Burlington Branch Library
- Cedar Bluff Dental Center, P.C.
- Chick-Fil-A (Parkside Drive)
- Cirkel LLC
- City of Knoxville - Office of Business Support
- Cozy Kids Daycare
- CQ Photography
- Cruze Dairy Farm
- Davis Center for Child Development
- DMG Bluegill
- Edfinancial
- Exedy America Corporation
- Heliotropic Healing
- Honey Dew Naturals
- Junior League of Knoxville
- Just Ripe
- Knox County Health Department
- Knoxville Pediatric Associates (Grigsby Chapel)
- Knoxville Pediatric Associates (Weisgarber)
- Knoxville TVA Credit Union
- La Petite Academy
- La Selva MedSpa & Reflexology
- LBMC
- Lisa Ross Birth and Women’s Center
- Lockmiller PR
- Lox Salon
- Magpies Bakery
- Morris Creative Group LLC
- Mr. Sandman Hardwood Flooring Specialists
- Oodles Uncorked
- Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutritional Support, PC
- Pups N Pals
- Renal Management Company
- Robledo Translations, LLC
- Soccer Taco
- Steamboat Sandwiches
- Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church
- Three Rivers Market
- Traditional Health Clinic & Spa
- Vitamin Shoppe
- Yalad Maternity Services