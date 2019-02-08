KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — As the people across the globe celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, breastfeeding mothers are expressing their need for the community's support.

The Tennessee Department of Health recognizes businesses that support breastfeeding families through the “Breastfeeding Welcomed Here” campaign. This campaign aims for businesses to demonstrate their support for breastfeeding, make a commitment through a pledge, display the Breastfeeding Welcomed Here window decal visibly.

By participating, businesses agree to provide a welcoming environment where breastfeeding mothers are able to sit anywhere and enjoy a friendly attitude from staff and customers, educate staff about Tennessee law regarding breastfeeding and how to handle complaints and concerns, and display a window graphic that will alert moms to public locations where they can breastfeed comfortably.

According to the health department, breastfeeding has many known health benefits including a reduced risk of obesity for the baby and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes for both mother and child.

Tennessee law protects a mother’s right to breastfeed her child in public. Women returning to work after maternity leave are also protected if they wish to express milk for their children. Tennessee law permits a mother to breastfeed in any location, public or private, where she is authorized to be.

LINK: Take the pledge here

Several businesses in Knox County have taken the pledge: