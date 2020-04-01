KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Iran is vowing a "harsh retaliation" after a U.S. airstrike killed the top military official in Iran.

Defense officials said almost 3,000 more U.S. troops will head to the Middle East in response.

The strikes came after two days of violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq and after Iranian militias targeted U.S. troops.

The U.S. ordered its citizens to leave Iraq and closed the embassy in Baghdad.

After the dramatic 24 hours, we checked in with military recruiters across East Tennessee. At the moment they haven't see a big change in enlistments.

Troops across the nation are now wondering what will happen next with Iran.

Will they be deploying overseas, and what awaits them there?

That's all too familiar for World War II veteran and Iwo Jima survivor Clayton Narveson. He was one of more than 6 million Americans who voluntarily joined the U.S. military during WWII.

"I was in the Marine Corps," he said.

The 96-year-old veteran lost friends in Iwo Jima, but is proud of the duty he served.

"Showing support for your country is a grand thing," said Narveson. "Support for our military, which I support, is a grand thing."

He's watched over the decades as more troops are deployed into war zones.

"There's always been wars and sadly there's always gonna be wars," said Narveson.

He said people are not as eager to join the military as they were in his day.

"Culture is all changed. People are against war," said Narveson.

The National Guard of East Tennessee said events like what happened in Iran will spark patriotism in some, but not enough to flood the recruiting offices. A recruiter for the U.S. Marines in Knoxville said they haven't' seen a notable increase in people interested in enlisting.

The local National Guard said they did not hit their recruitment goal last year, saying when the economy is good, enlistment is down.

"It ebbs and flows as years go by," said Narveson.

For the troops planning to head overseas, Narveson has two words of advice.

"Do it," he said. "Do your best work that you can do and do your share."