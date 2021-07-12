Mark your calendars! 22 things to look forward to in 2022

As we say hello to a new year, here are some things we're expecting.

It's always good to look on the bright side, especially when it comes to a new year. Despite the challenges 2021 threw at us, there are reasons to be hopeful for the new year ahead. Here are 22 things to look forward to in 2022.

Pandemic

1. Full vaccine eligibility for all ages gets closer

Vaccines have been instrumental in protecting people from COVID. As 2021 comes to a close, at least one type of vaccine is available for anyone 5 years and older. But there's still one age group that hasn't been authorized to get a vaccine from any manufacturer: Young children ages 4 and under. But protection for this age group is likely coming in 2022. Pfizer said it expects to have clinical trial data available for kids ages 2-5 by the end of the year and for kids between 6 months and 2 years by March of 2022, bringing an FDA authorization and full vaccine eligibility one step closer.

World News

2. Year of the Tiger

On Feb. 1, Many communities worldwide will celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger. People born in the Year of the Tiger are assertive, courageous leaders, according to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

3. The Queen's Jubilee

Feb. 6, 2022 marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year as monarch. To celebrate, the royals are hosting a year-long Platinum Jubilee event. A concert from Buckingham Palace, a horse race, parades and other celebrations are planned as part of the celebration during the first weekend of June.

4. Double total lunar eclipses

Two total lunar eclipses, also known as "blood moons," will be visible in the U.S. and other continents on May 16 and Nov. 22. The next total lunar eclipse won't happen until 2025.

Sports

5. The Olympics are back again

It wasn't long ago we were watching the Summer games in Tokyo that got pushed back a year, due to COVID-19. Now less than a year later, the Winter Games will take place in Beijing in February 2022.

6. A jam-packed Super Bowl halftime show

Not only will the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles coincide with the Olympics, but hip-hop and rap fans will also be treated to a star-studded halftime show lineup. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all be making appearances.

7. The World Cup

Soccer fans worldwide can look forward to the men's World Cup in November and December 2022. Teams will be competing in Qatar, but qualifying competitions have already started. The U.S. Men's National Team, currently ranked 12th in the world, will play qualifying matches in January, February and March, in hopes of landing a spot in the World Cup.

Tech

8. Suicide hotline will become more accessible

The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require phone companies to support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline. Recognizing that texting is critical to Americans, particularly young people and those who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities, the commission has since voted to require a texting option as well. Phone companies have until July 2022 to implement the 988 number for both calling and texting.

9. New advances in environmentally-friendly electric cars

As demand for environmentally-friendly cars grow, auto makers are rolling out more electric (and futuristic) trucks, like the Electric Ford F-150 Lightning, the Tesla Cybertruck and newcomer Rivian's R1T.

10. Cheaper iPhone repairs

In 2022, Apple will be premiering its Self Service Repair program, which will allow customers to fix newer iPhones themselves, through a website which will sell replacement parts. A repair manual will help guide DIY-ers.

Entertainment

11. Highly-anticipated movies

Film lovers have some exciting new remakes and sequel flicks to look forward to in 2022 including a "Top Gun" reprise called "Top Gun: Maverick," "Knives Out 2," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson.

12. Top musicians announce tours

Live music continues to pick up steam with upcoming tours from hot artists like The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, The Weekend, Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

13. Broadway in full swing

After pandemic shutdowns, fans of the theater can look forward to a robust 2022 Broadway season with shows like "MJ" featuring the music of Michael Jackson, "Plaza Suite" which stars real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker and a revival of "The Music Man" featuring Hugh Jackman.

14. New TV for fantasy lovers

If you love fantasy television series, there's a lot to look forward to in 2022. Look out for a "Lord of the Rings" reboot series, "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," three "Star Wars" spinoffs-- "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Rangers of the New Republic" and "Andor," and a live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

15. Series finales for beloved shows

It can be hard to say goodbye to a beloved TV show, but there's nothing more satisfying than tying up loose plot points. Fans of "This is Us," "Better Call Saul," "Ozark" and "Dead to Me" can anticipate some closure as those series end in 2022.

16. Highly anticipated new albums

Hit artists like Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Kid Cudi, Saweetie, Weezer, The Lumineers and Artic Monkeys will be dropping albums in 2022.

17. Hot new Las Vegas residencies

Sin City tourists can catch intimate performances from popular performers like Adele and John Legend. Both have announced residencies for 2022 in Las Vegas.

18. Betty White's birthday

America's Golden Girl and on-screen icon Betty White will turn 100 on January 17.

19. New kids' programming

Youngsters will enjoy an upcoming "Moana" show, a sequel to the 2007 film "Enchanted" called "Disenchanted," and a "Zootopia" series.

20. Interesting celebrity books

Performers Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe and Dolly Parton will be releasing books in the new year. Davis will publish a memoir called "Finding Me," Monáe's book called "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer" will explore themes from her album "Dirty Computer," and Parton's publication will be a novel called "Run, Rose, Run," co-written with bestselling thriller author James Patterson.

21. Big anniversaries for some on-screen favorites

Two pop culture classics will celebrate 50 years on-screen: Fan-favorite game show "The Price is Right," and cinematic masterpiece "The Godfather." Both premiered in 1972.

22. Classic musicians up for GRAMMYs

Cheer on classic artists and GRAMMY nominees like ABBA, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney and AC/DC. The award show will take place on Jan. 31.