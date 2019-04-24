KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bachelor nation, this is not a drill.

The next Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, was in Knoxville's Market Square Wednesday afternoon shooting with contestant Jed W.

Jed is from Nashville, according to his bio on The Bachelorette's website. His Facebook page says he's from Knoxville but lives in Nashville now.

If you've ever watched The Bachelor or Bachelorette, you already know at the end of the season the final few contestants go on "Hometowns". They get to take the Bachelor or Bachelorette home with them to meet the family and explore their old stomping grounds.

We don't want to spoil anything but maaaaaybe... just maybe... Jed W. makes it to "Hometowns".

We'll have to wait and see.