NORFOLK, Va. — One of the survivors of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting released a statement thanking first responders.

Melanie Coffey was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Friday before being taken by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Wednesday, her condition improved to fair. She released a statement thanking first responders, family, coworkers, community members, and the hospital staff. She ended the statement by asking for privacy.

The statement said in full:

I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Virginia Beach police officers who intervened and EMS volunteers who helped get everyone they could to safety. You are heroes who serve our community every day and I am grateful for your service.

To my friends, family members, coworkers and the City of Virginia Beach, who are offering compassion and support, I thank you. Your encouragement is helping me prepare for the next steps in recovery from this terrible crime.

I want to thank the skilled and caring professionals with Sentara hospitals and Nightingale, who helped save my life and continue to care for others.

I am just one person affected by this tragedy in our community. My hope is for courage and determination as we heal together.

I need to focus on my family and my healing and I request privacy during this time.