HIGH POINT, N.C. — A family is mourning the senseless loss of their mother.

"Seeing her car, how it was, really broke me down, I broke down in the middle of the street," daughter Britnae Marsh said.

Karolyn Chambers was hit head-on Thursday night by 33-year-old Anthony Tate.

High Point Police say based on preliminary evidence, he was drunk and high when he hit Chambers. Police say he was running red lights and driving down roads the wrong way on a revoked license. Chambers was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of the police chase.

"It's still unbelievable at this moment," Marsh said.

Chambers meant a lot to a lot of people as a mother of three and grandmother of four.

"I have a lot of fun memories with her," Marsh said. "She touched a lot of hearts over her 43 years of living, she made an impact on a lot of lives."

Brandon Marsh

The news of her death came as a shock.

"It's just crazy, it's unbelievable we would have never expected we’d have to bury her I always told my mother she’ll make it until she’s 102 years old."

Marsh has this to say to the driver, Tate:

"You took a very good one," she said firmly. "Why couldn’t you just stop like what was so wrong with you stopping when they pulled you over?" She continued.

Marsh said she will be at Tate's upcoming court date on May 30 in High Point to look him in the eyes.

"I want to see if he feels guilty, if he feels regret for not stopping, Marsh said. "The fact you took my mothers life because you wanted to be selfish and not stop, I want to see all the guilt eating you alive."

Britnae Marsh

Britnae says she spoke to her mom about twenty minutes before she died.

"If I knew this would happen I should have said it, I should’ve told her I loved her."

Tate and a female passenger in his car were taken to the hospital.

He's still in police custody under medical care and faces several charges including second-degree murder.

18-year-old Britnae and her 21-year-old brother Brandon say they are left with a financial burden now that their mother was taken from them unexpectedly. They both lived with her. They have set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

"We’re going to make sure we bury her the proper way."