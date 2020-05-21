You won't have to leave your couch for this cool Smokies campout!

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will co-host a three day social media camping event which kicks off on Saturday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Camping from the comfort of your couch? Count us in!

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is co-hosting a three-day social media event that lets you explore over 20 of America's coolest national parks.

The virtual event lets you adventure around places like Florida's Biscayne National Park, learn how to set up a Civil War tent at Georgia's Kennesaw Mountain National Battle field Park, or attend virtual astronomy programs in Louisiana.

Twenty national park units across the American South and Caribbean have teamed up for the effort, which kicks-off on Facebook on Saturday, May 23 at 3:00 p.m.

The weekend series features a range of videos, activities and livestreams suitable for all ages covering topics from history to nature and recreation.

As part of the virtual campout, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will present an interactive, virtual at-home camping trip on Sunday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. Visit www.nps.gov/subjects/camping or follow @GreatSmokyMountainsNPS and #VirtualCampout on Facebook for a full schedule of activities. Pitch a tent, grill a s’more, find your park, and virtually “camp out.”