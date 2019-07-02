LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Talk about a big catch!

A young angler named Alex Woody caught an 80-pound blue catfish from Fort Loudoun Lake near Lenoir City Park.

TWRA posted a photo of Woody with his catch to Facebook and said he caught it last month.

In the post they wrote, "It may not be as big as a Volkswagen Beetle, but it took Alex for a fun ride!"

According to TWRA, the state record for a blue catfish is 112 pounds. It was taken from Lock C on the Cumberland River by Robert E. Lewis on June 7, 1998.

