KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young Williams Animal Center is currently packed with pets that ran away around July 4th. After the holiday, the center’s intake increased by at least 30%.

“Right now, there's 380 pets here,” CEO Janet Testerman said. “That total does not include the 200 pets in the center's foster program.”

If you lost your pet during the holiday season, Testerman advises you to come to the center on Division Street.

The center keeps all lost animals for a minimum of three days before they're considered unclaimed and ready for adoption.

RELATED: Young-Williams 'packed completely full' after busy holiday weekend, looking for owners of missing pets

“We are really working hard to get these pets out and into loving homes,” said Testerman. “If you have ever considered adding a new family member, then this is a great time.”



The goal is to reunite old families and to start new ones as well.

Also, a friendly reminder, Testerman believes it is always a great idea to microchip your pets in case they do run away or go missing.

RELATED: Lost your furry friend on July 4? Young-Williams may have them

If you're looking to add to your family, here are the standard adoption fees for animals:

-Adult dogs for $40

-Puppies for $250

-Kittens for $100, two for the price of one

-Adult cats $25

“We are always looking for foster families, especially when we're full. And it also gives the animal a chance to get out and have some socialization,” Testerman said.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter services, microchipping and vaccinations.

Click here to visit Young-Williams's website.