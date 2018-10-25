Knoxville may be known as the Scruffy City, but it's also world-class. With plenty of museums to explore, restaurants and bars to try, and festivals to attend, visitors and residents alike are never left without something to do in downtown Knoxville.

You can fuel up your foodie friends with more than 75 restaurants to choose from all within a walking distance of one square mile or gather your history buffs for a little bit of learning in a city center filled with historic buildings and tall tales. Even simply taking a walk through downtown will provide a cultural experience, with murals covering the walls, sculptures lining parks and art galleries featuring locally-made creations. And when you're all done trekking across the city, kick your feet up and relax with a drink at one of the many bars and breweries that dot the cityscape.

Ready to explore all these different local locales? Check out our guide to city below as we update it throughout the week with the latest spots on our list. There may even be a few places you never knew existed (ever heard of an essential oils cocktail bar?).

Whether it's a hidden bar and event space above Gay Street, a small but savory Asian pub a few blocks away from Market Square or a "bar" that serves up essential oils cocktails, we are willing to bet there are several sites you haven't visited in Downtown Knoxville. Click here to discover what places you do-- and don't-- know in the heart of the Scruffy City.

