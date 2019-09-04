KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center could win $50,000 in the national Fund the Shelters Challenge and needs its supporters to get on board – and get online.

The Fund The Shelters challenge launched Tuesday, April 9, at noon Eastern and runs through Thursday, May 9, at 1:59 p.m. Eastern on the CrowdRise fundraising platform.

The organization that raises the most donations during those four weeks will be awarded the grand prize of $50,000.

“Every year, we strive to raise our save rate with the goal of 100 percent and follow our mission to find a home for every pet,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “With support from the community and through great opportunities such as this Fund the Shelters Challenge, we increase our ability to care for animals, keep them with their current owners and find new and loving homes. We so appreciate all of the community support, and we ask everyone to help us help the animals.”

Organizations also could win additional support through fun daily challenges.

Young-Williams Animal Center will compete with other organizations for $200,000 in grand prizes and the bonus challenges.

All of the donations, which will help care for the more than 9,000 animals that Young-Williams Animal Center takes in every year, will be provided to the shelter.

The Michelson Found Animals Foundation joined forces with NBC and Telemundo to create the new competition. The Fund the Shelters Challenge offers an even bigger opportunity than past campaigns for animal welfare advocates to raise funds to support lifesaving programs and offset reduced or waived adoption fees.