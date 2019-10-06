KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville celebrates Father’s Day with their annual tradition of free admission for all dads on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Families can enjoy a day of zoo activities that include animal encounters and the Bird Show. Guests can explore the Boyd Family Asian Trek which is home to Gibbon Trails and Langur Landing, voted one of the top animal exhibits in the country by USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards in 2018. Visitors can also spend some time with the zoo’s animal fathers, including Walter the silvered leaf langur and his precocious offspring Opie.

Free admission for fathers is valid on Sunday, June 16, 2019, and cannot be combined with any other discount or offer.

Zoo Knoxville is a nonprofit entity situated on 53 wooded acres just east of downtown Knoxville. Zoo Knoxville features exhibits of wild animals in natural habitats and is world renowned for its efforts in conservation and species survival. Zoo Knoxville is nationally accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is committed to the highest standards in animal care and well-being, ethics, conservation, and education. Knoxville’s largest attraction, the zoo is open every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Currently, the zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Admission and ticket sales stop one-hour before the zoo closes. For more information visit zooknoxville.org.