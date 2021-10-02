Zoo Knoxville launches subscription box service for children

Zoo Knoxville is launching a new box delivery system to help inspire the next generation of naturalists with Zoo Knox STEM Boxes.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Do you know a child who loves animals and may one day be interested in a STEM career?

Zoo Knoxville is launching a new box delivery system to help inspire the next generation of naturalists with Zoo Knox STEM Boxes.

Each box includes a variety of Zoo Knoxville made and curated items to help your student learn all about animals and engage in hands-on STEM learning.

The zoo said these boxes are geared towards elementary-aged students, but are available for the whole family.

Each box contains material for one child which include:

Animal Information Booklet created by Zoo Knoxville Education staff, focusing on animals that you will find right here at Zoo Knoxville.

Animal Trading Cards. Collect all your favorites!

Commemorative Photos. Start an album or decorate your home with pictures of your favorite Zoo Knoxville residents!

STEM Activities. Activities include written instructions and most materials included

Fun toys and keepsakes. Sometimes it’s nice to have your own little item to remind you of your friends at Zoo Knoxville!

Boxes may also include other special items!