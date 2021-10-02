Zoo Knoxville launches subscription box service for children

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Do you know a child who loves animals and may one day be interested in a STEM career?
Zoo Knoxville is launching a new box delivery system to help inspire the next generation of naturalists with Zoo Knox STEM Boxes.
Each box includes a variety of Zoo Knoxville made and curated items to help your student learn all about animals and engage in hands-on STEM learning.
The zoo said these boxes are geared towards elementary-aged students, but are available for the whole family.
Each box contains material for one child which include:
- Animal Information Booklet created by Zoo Knoxville Education staff, focusing on animals that you will find right here at Zoo Knoxville.
- Animal Trading Cards. Collect all your favorites!
- Commemorative Photos. Start an album or decorate your home with pictures of your favorite Zoo Knoxville residents!
- STEM Activities. Activities include written instructions and most materials included
- Fun toys and keepsakes. Sometimes it’s nice to have your own little item to remind you of your friends at Zoo Knoxville!
- Boxes may also include other special items!
Order forms and more information on the boxes may be found here.