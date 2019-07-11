NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The TSSAA announced the semifinalists for the Mr. Football awards on Thursday afternoon. We're one step closer to the top individual honor the state has to offer for high school football.
10 local players were recognized throughout the nine classifications of Tennessee football, including the "Kicker of the Year" category.
Three finalists for each category will be announced by Tennessee Titans play-by-play announcer Mike Keith on the Titans website at titansonline.com on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. CST / 12 p.m. EST.
The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
The following is the list of semifinalists with the local players highlighted in bold text.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Cameron Reed, Huntland
Tanner Snyder, Lake County
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Nick McClendon, Forrest
Martavius Ryals, Tyner
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Treyveon Foster, Austin-East
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
Logan Nardozzi, Fairview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Cade Walker, Page
Colton Webb, Powell
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Cade Chambers, Maryville
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Jackson Carver, Westview
Alen Karajic, East Hamilton
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa