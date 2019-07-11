NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The TSSAA announced the semifinalists for the Mr. Football awards on Thursday afternoon. We're one step closer to the top individual honor the state has to offer for high school football.

10 local players were recognized throughout the nine classifications of Tennessee football, including the "Kicker of the Year" category.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Tennessee Titans play-by-play announcer Mike Keith on the Titans website at titansonline.com on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. CST / 12 p.m. EST.

The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

The following is the list of semifinalists with the local players highlighted in bold text.

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Cameron Reed, Huntland

Tanner Snyder, Lake County

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Nick McClendon, Forrest

Martavius Ryals, Tyner

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Treyveon Foster, Austin-East

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

Logan Nardozzi, Fairview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Cade Walker, Page

Colton Webb, Powell

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Cade Chambers, Maryville

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Jackson Carver, Westview

Alen Karajic, East Hamilton

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa