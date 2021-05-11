10Sports Blitz: Check out high school football scores for Round 2 Playoffs

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlights clips from this week of high school football!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday kicks off the second round of East Tennessee's high school football playoffs. The first round was filled with tons of intense and exciting games that set the scene for a second round that promised to impress fans.

Starting at 7 p.m. the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors were set to play against the Christ Presbyterian Lions while the Midway Green Wave took on the Coalfield Yellow Jackets.

The Oakdale Eagles were also scheduled to play against the Cloudland Highlanders. The Farragut Admirals will also take on the Bradley Central Bears after the Admirals pulled a double-overtime victory against Science Hill during the first round.

The Karns Beavers will also play against the Rhea County Golden Eagles after Karns won their first playoff game in the school's history.