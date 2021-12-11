10Sports Blitz: Check out high school football scores for the quarterfinal matchups

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlights clips from this week of high school football!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The quarterfinals are set to get started on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. with plenty of local teams set to battle it out for a spot in the semifinals!

After Coalfield defeated Midway in the second round of the playoffs last week, they will play against the Cloudland Highlanders. And at the same time, the Central High School Bobcats will play against the West High School Rebels after demolishing the Daniel Boone Trailblazers.

After Pigeon Forge demolished Unicoi County on the road, they will face the Alcoa Tornadoes.

Maryville will also play against Farragut after winning 49-0 against the West Ridge Wolves in the second round of the playoffs.