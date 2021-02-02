10Sports Blitz: Check out scores and highlights from week 5

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlight clips from week five of high school football.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Week five of Friday night football will kick off at around 7 p.m. in East Tennessee!

Several high schools will face off in intense games, with some notable ones on the docket. The Austin-East High School Roadrunners will take on the Northview Cougars for their homecoming game.

Meanwhile, the Webb School of Knoxville Spartans will face the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors.