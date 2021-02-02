10Sports Blitz: Check out scores and highlights from week 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the sixth week of high school football in East Tennessee, and teams are ready to go head-to-head for some intense touchdowns, passes and tackles.
This week, the Chattanooga Christian Chargers will face off against the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors starting at 7 p.m. At the same time, the Fulton Falcons and Bearden Bulldogs will play.
Meanwhile, the Austin-East Magnet High School Roadrunners will run onto the field against the Brainerd Panthers and the Farragut Admirals will play against the South Doyle Cherokees.
And those are just a few of the schools facing off against each other.
We will keep you updated with all the latest scores, highlights and excitement from the field. Just check back here as the night goes on!