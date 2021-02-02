10Sports Blitz: Check out scores and highlights from week 6

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlight clips from week six of high school football.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the sixth week of high school football in East Tennessee, and teams are ready to go head-to-head for some intense touchdowns, passes and tackles.

This week, the Chattanooga Christian Chargers will face off against the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors starting at 7 p.m. At the same time, the Fulton Falcons and Bearden Bulldogs will play.

Meanwhile, the Austin-East Magnet High School Roadrunners will run onto the field against the Brainerd Panthers and the Farragut Admirals will play against the South Doyle Cherokees.

And those are just a few of the schools facing off against each other.