10Sports Blitz: Check out scores and highlights from week 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teams across East Tennessee will charge onto their schools' football fields for the seventh week of high school football on Friday.!
Most of the games kick off at 7 p.m. and matchups include the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors against the Daniel Boone Trailblazers, along with the Sunbright Tigers facing the Oakdale Eagles.
The Austin-East Magnet High School Roadrunners will play against the Union County Patriots starting at 7 p.m., at the same time when the game between the Powell Panthers and Oak Ridge Wildcats kicks off.
You can check out the scores for most of Friday's games below! This story will also be updated with highlights and scores as the night goes on.