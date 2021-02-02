10Sports Blitz: Check out scores and highlights from week 7

The 10Sports Blitz brings you scores and highlight clips from week seven of high school football.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teams across East Tennessee will charge onto their schools' football fields for the seventh week of high school football on Friday.!

Most of the games kick off at 7 p.m. and matchups include the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors against the Daniel Boone Trailblazers, along with the Sunbright Tigers facing the Oakdale Eagles.

The Austin-East Magnet High School Roadrunners will play against the Union County Patriots starting at 7 p.m., at the same time when the game between the Powell Panthers and Oak Ridge Wildcats kicks off.