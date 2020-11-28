10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Semifinals

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker: High School Football in the state of Tennessee

David's Sticker: Ahmaudd Sankey, Alcoa

The Alcoa Tornadoes are headed to the state title game for the eighth consecutive year. Wide receiver Ahmaudd Sankey had three touchdowns in the Tornadoes' win. Alcoa will play Milan in the Class 3A championship game next Friday, Dec. 4th at 11am.

Madison's Sticker: Oak Ridge Defense