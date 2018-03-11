Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Adam Jones, Catholic - Jones reeled in 10 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish beat West 34-28.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Demetrien Johnson, Central - Johnson shined in all three phases of the game in the Bobcats 48-6 win over Cocke County. He scored on a 60-yard punt return, had a receiving touchdown and intercepted a pass.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Stanton Martin, Anderson County - Martin's work was done in the first half of a 54-0 win over Union County. The senior QB went 14-16 for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

