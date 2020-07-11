10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Playoffs Round 1

Check to see who won helmet stickers this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker - Gavin Noe, Anderson County

-Noe only ran the ball in the first half of the game against Grainger, as Anderson County had a healthy lead, but in those limited touches, he ran the ball nine times for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

G Noe again!! This time from 33 yds out! Great blocking by that O-Line and gang!

5 min left in the first half....

AC 35 Grainger 0@5StarPreps @ACSchoolsTN @ACMav4Life #GoMavs pic.twitter.com/Cl7nW7ALoR — Ben Downs (@BenDownsACMAVS) November 7, 2020

David's Sticker - Ty Humphrey, Halls

-Humphrey helped lead his team back to a first round win on the road, throwing three touchdown passes against Tennessee. On top of that, he became the all-time passing leader at Halls.

Stormed the castle and got a Red Devil win 22-15 against a quality TN High team. Ty Humphrey becomes Halls All Time leading passer. Congrats Ty!!! Red Devils showed tremendous Pride. #RedDevilFamily — Halls High Football (@HallsRedDevils) November 7, 2020

Madison's Sticker - Liam Fortner, Central

-Fortner scored three touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Bobcats picked up the 48-7 win against Morristown East. Central is looking to win its third state title in a row this postseason.