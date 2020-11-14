10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Playoffs Round Two

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker - Shannon Mills, Central

-The running back led the charge for a Central team that leaned heavily on the run to pick up the win late against Halls. Mills had 189 yards rushing and a touchdown.

David's Sticker - DJ Burks, Maryville

-Burks did it on both sides of the ball for Maryville against Bradley Central. Burks scored two touchdowns and had two interceptions in the 35-6 win against the Bears.

Madison's Sticker - Shannon Blair, West