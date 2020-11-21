10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Louis' Sticker - Mitchell Gibbons, Oak Ridge
Gibbons had one of his best games of the season, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns. The passing game played a big role in Oak Ridge's 31-28 win over West.
David's Sticker - Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
Gary accounted for every South-Doyle score: 35 rushes, 146 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Gary's performance helped push South-Doyle to the semifinals, knocking off the two-time defending state champ.
Madison's Sticker - Seth Lowe, Coalfield
Lowe played a complete game for Coalfield, scoring three touchdowns on the night in a dominating win against Oliver Spring, 36-0. The Yellow Jackets stay undefeated with a road game against South Pittsburg next week.