10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Quarterfinals

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker - Mitchell Gibbons, Oak Ridge

Gibbons had one of his best games of the season, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns. The passing game played a big role in Oak Ridge's 31-28 win over West.

David's Sticker - Shawn Gary, South-Doyle

Gary accounted for every South-Doyle score: 35 rushes, 146 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Gary's performance helped push South-Doyle to the semifinals, knocking off the two-time defending state champ.

Madison's Sticker - Seth Lowe, Coalfield