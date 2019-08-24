KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: The Price Family

Campbell County coach Justin Price and his family are going through a tough time with his son, Jack, battling leukemia. High school football teams across the area wore special helmet stickers in honor of him. This week, the helmet stickers we gave out were the same as the team wore. The entire WBIR family sends their thoughts, prayers and support to the Price Family.

Louis' Sticker: Dakota Fawver, QB, Central

Fawver threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns on a rainy night, the first game for the Bobcats after winning a state title last season.