Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Michael Fieden, Grace Christian - 24 rushes, 204 yards, three touchdowns

Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Blake Byrne, Union County - Two touchdowns as the Patriots lock up a playoff spot for the first time since 2004.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Josh Breeden, Clinton - 218 yards, two touchdowns

Reagan Mckamey - 115 yards, two touchdowns including the game-winning score

