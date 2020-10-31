10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers Week 11

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis's Sticker: Collin Shannon, Sevier County

-The Sevier County quarterback finished the game with 266 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception completing 70.6 percent of his 34 pass attempts. The Smoky Bears leaned on him when they needed him most, in a must-win game to make the playoffs.

David's Sticker: Grant Sterchi, CAK

-Sterchi had perhaps the play of the game for the Warriors, a game-clinching pick six to give CAK the 21-13 win over Webb, the region title and an undefeated season.

Madison's Sticker: John Carlevato, Bearden