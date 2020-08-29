10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 2

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' sticker - Na'Kelin McAfee, The King's Academy

McAfee did a little bit of everything in TKA's big win over Gatlinburg-Pittman: 16 carries, 212 yards and 4 TDs. Add in six tackles and a forced fumble, it's clear to see he's a difference maker for a Lions team sitting at 2-0.

David's sticker - Jordyn Potts, Powell

The sophomore quarterback came up big for Powell in a thrilling win on Thursday against Anderson County - 19/33 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead touchdown. To quote David, "That boy good."

Madison's sticker - Liam Fortner, Central