10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 3

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker: Chandler Wilson, Carter

Wilson completed 20/29 passes for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns against Seymour, but it's the timing of his plays that gives him the helmet sticker. Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Kaleb Harper with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then threw a touchdown to Anthony Stocker in overtime to give the Hornets the win.

David's Sticker: Shannon Mills, Central

Mills racked up 149 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half alone, which included an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown. His play in the first half especially helped lock up the win for the Bobcats.

Madison's Sticker: Jubrice Taylor, Oak Ridge