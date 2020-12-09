10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 4

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis's Sticker: Shawn Gary, South-Doyle

Gary carried the ball early and often for South-Doyle in its comeback win against Anderson County, rushing 19 times for 169 yards. His emotion and running ability helped power South-Doyle to the fourth quarter comeback. Props have to be given to both Terrell Brown and Noah Myers. Brown scored a fourth quarter touchdown, while Myers had the go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion.

David's Sticker: Liam Fortner, Central

This is Fortner's second helmet sticker of the early season, and he really outdid himself: five touchdowns on the night for the Bobcat in a 53-21 win against Hardin Valley.

Madison's Sticker: Carson Jones, Maryville