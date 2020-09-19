10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 5

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker: Storm Livesay, Claiborne

Livesay finished the game with 187 yards rushing and four touchdowns on only eight carries. He added 10 tackles and a fumble recovery as well on defense. The Bulldogs are 4-0 this season, outscoring opponents 163-26 this season.

David's Sticker: Shawn Gary, South-Doyle

For the second week in a row, Gary earns a helmet sticker, rushing for 206 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries for South-Doyle. He's shaping into a force at running back for a South-Doyle team that has won three straight games.

Madison's Sticker: Eddie Courtney, Farragut