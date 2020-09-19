10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Louis' Sticker: Storm Livesay, Claiborne
Livesay finished the game with 187 yards rushing and four touchdowns on only eight carries. He added 10 tackles and a fumble recovery as well on defense. The Bulldogs are 4-0 this season, outscoring opponents 163-26 this season.
David's Sticker: Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
For the second week in a row, Gary earns a helmet sticker, rushing for 206 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries for South-Doyle. He's shaping into a force at running back for a South-Doyle team that has won three straight games.
Madison's Sticker: Eddie Courtney, Farragut
Farragut head coach Eddie Courtney announced earlier this week he is battling cancer for a second time. A biopsy revealed a cancerous tumor contained to his prostate. Courtney had surgery earlier this week and is recovering.