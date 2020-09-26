10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 6

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker: Parker McGill, Maryville

McGill finshed the day with 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The running back made some big plays in the second half for Maryville, including 66-yard and 46-yard touchdown runs to help put Farragut away and stay undefeated.

David's Sticker: DeSean Bishop, Karns

Bishop was a BIG reason Karns picked up its first win of the season on the road against Campbell County. He finished with 330 rushing yards and six touchdowns. A walking highlight reel on Thursday night.

Madison's Sticker: Cole Henson and Micah Simpson, Morristown East