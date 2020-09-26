10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Louis' Sticker: Parker McGill, Maryville
McGill finshed the day with 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The running back made some big plays in the second half for Maryville, including 66-yard and 46-yard touchdown runs to help put Farragut away and stay undefeated.
David's Sticker: DeSean Bishop, Karns
Bishop was a BIG reason Karns picked up its first win of the season on the road against Campbell County. He finished with 330 rushing yards and six touchdowns. A walking highlight reel on Thursday night.
Madison's Sticker: Cole Henson and Micah Simpson, Morristown East
The quarterback and wide receiver duo elevated their game to match the intensity of the City Championship rivalry. Henson threw for 436 yards and five touchdowns, while Simpson caught four of those touchdowns. That's both a single-game passing touchdown and receiving touchdown record for the Hurricanes. Not to mention, this all helps snap a losing streak against rival Morristown West.