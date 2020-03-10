10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.
Louis' Sticker - Chandler Wilson, Carter
The quarterback had 379 yards passing and five touchdowns in a dominating win against Morristown West. Carter is now 5-2. The last time Carter won five games in a season, was 2014.
David's Sticker - Nakelin McAfee, The King's Academy
What a performance from the running back: 23 carries, 291 yards and five touchdowns plus five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. It's his second helmet sticker, he can do it all for a TKA team that's sitting at 6-1 with three games left in the season.
Madison's Sticker - Makai Williams, Bearden
Williams played big to help push the Bulldogs into the win column for the first time this season: 19 carries, 163 yards three touchdowns and a pick-six on defense. Bearden has four games remaining this season, but next up is a road trip to Jefferson County.