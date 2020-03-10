10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 7

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker - Chandler Wilson, Carter

The quarterback had 379 yards passing and five touchdowns in a dominating win against Morristown West. Carter is now 5-2. The last time Carter won five games in a season, was 2014.

So proud of our kids for bouncing back from a tough loss and playing EXPLOSIVE football tonight. Great win! Have to shoutout @chanrw11 for a massive game! Nearly 400 yards passing and 5 TD passes! That’s winning football! #GoHornets #HornetRaid #ComeToStrawPlains #WeAreOne — Justin Pressley (@CoachJPressley) October 3, 2020

David's Sticker - Nakelin McAfee, The King's Academy

What a performance from the running back: 23 carries, 291 yards and five touchdowns plus five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. It's his second helmet sticker, he can do it all for a TKA team that's sitting at 6-1 with three games left in the season.

Pretty incredible final numbers from Nakelin Mcafee (@nakelin7) tonight:



23 carries for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.



That’s 388 all purpose yards and six touchdowns while averaging 13.9 yards per touch. Sheesh.@TDT_Sports — Ryan Schumpert (@rschump00) October 3, 2020

Madison's Sticker - Makai Williams, Bearden