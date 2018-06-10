Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz" We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Drew Jordan, Campbell County - 338 yards (a school record) 5 total touchdowns (4 rushing, 4 receiving) and threw a successful 2-point conversion

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Bryce Hanley, Greenback - 14/16 244 yards 3 TDs, 1 rush 45 yards

