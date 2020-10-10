10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 8

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker - Cole Henson, Morristown East

Henson got a helmet sticker earlier this year when he set a new school record with five touchdown passes in a single game. Against Sevier County on Friday, he broke his own record, with six touchdown passes. The Hurricanes picked up the win, 54-23.

David's Sticker - Ethan Scott, West

Scott had two interceptions in West's huge win over undefeated Powell, including the game-clinching pick-six against the Panthers. Playing big on a bright stage for West.

Madison's Sticker - Tyler Davis, Wartburg