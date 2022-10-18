10Sports Blitz Players of the Week: Week Nine

Gatlinburg-Pittman quarterback Brady Hammonds and Gibbs linebacker Brady Hughes are featured as the regular season winds down.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Bradys are featured as this week's 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week after helping their teams to victory in week nine.

Offensive player of the week Brady Hammonds etched his name into the Gatlinburg-Pittman record books in Friday's 50-13 win over Northview Academy. The junior quarterback went 19-27 passing for 398 yards and a new school record six touchdown passes. He also eclipsed the season record with 24 touchdown tosses with two games left to go.

"It feels good. When they have confidence in me, it's going to make me play a lot better. I have confidence in them," Hammonds said.

Defensive player of the week Brady Hughes was key in Gibbs' stifling 24-7 win against York Institute. He recorded 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the victory. The sophomore is thrilled to be able to help his team.

"Ever since I was little, I couldn't wait to play high school football and hopefully go on to play in college. I've been waiting for this my whole life," Hughes said.